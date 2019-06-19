The Washington Post

Lee Funeral Home
6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd.
Clinton, MD
20735
(301)-868-0900
Passed away on June 13, 2019 the beloved wife of Richard Davise Burroughs (deceased); mother of Pamela Martin (Nathaniel) and Patricia Piper (Eric); sister of Ernest Carter, Jr., Roy Carter, Joseph Carter, Mollie Carter, Ruth Clark, David Carter; grandmother of Richard, Tyler, Kayla, M'Kenzi, Ryan, Kyle; great-grandmother of Riley. Family and friends will be received at Lee Funeral Home, Clinton, MD on Thursday, June 20 between 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Services will be help on Friday June 21 at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on June 19, 2019
