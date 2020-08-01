1/
Mary L. Butler  April 10, 1930 - July 29, 2020  
Mary Butler of Chevy Chase, MD died of a sudden illness on July 29, 2020. She will be missed greatly by her daughters, Lynne Butler (Wayne Takach) and Liz Butler (Tohren Kibbey); her grandchildren, Danny and Claudia, and her many friends. She moved to the Washington, DC area to teach English as a second language at the University of Maryland in 1981, then served as a volunteer docent at the Kreeger Museum after her retirement. She loved art, music, theatre, movies, museums, traveling, eating out, books, and much more, preferably in the company of her friends and family and her late husband Art Johnson. An online memorial service is planned for Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. through the Cedar Lane Unitarian Universalist Church in Bethesda, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

