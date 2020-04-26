

Mary C. Marsh (Age 76)



Of Leesburg, VA passed away peacefully at the Adler Center on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frederick, and is survived by her son Michael A. Marsh (Kristine); daughter Michelle Marsh Higgins (Robert); sister Ann Bard (Jack); brother John Kane, Jr.; grandchildren Michael Higgins and Brett and Ryan Marsh; niece Lauren Bard and Holly Gilheany; and nephews John Marsh, Michael Kane and Nathan, Justin and Ryan Bard. Mary was born in Warwick, Rhode Island, the daughter of the late John F. Kane and the late Mollie H. Kane. She was preceded in death by her two other siblings, James M. Kane and William J. Kane. Mary and her husband Frederick lived in Warwick, Rhode Island and Vero Beach, Florida before settling in Ashburn, VA to be near their children and grandchildren. Mary worked in the security industry, including at Brown University in Rhode Island and Marymount University in Virginia. She loved working on campus, walking around, meeting the students and helping them adjust to college life. After retiring, Mary spent time with her grandchildren, including babysitting, watching them grow-up, and attending school graduations, concerts and sporting events. Mary will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery alongside Frederick who served in World War II. The family wishes to thank all of her loving friends and caregivers at Ashleigh at Lansdowne, an assisted living facility where she resided for ten months. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary's name to The Adler Center, Capital Caring, 2900 Telestar Court, Falls Church, VA 22042.