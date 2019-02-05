MARY CABRERO

Notice
Guest Book
  • "Please accept my deepest and heartfelt condolences at this..."
  • "May the Cabrero family gain comfort and strength from God's..."
    - JMS

 
 

Mary Frances Cabrero (Age 101)  

On Friday, February 1, 2019, of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of the late Juan B. Cabrero; mother of Sheila Cabrero (Micheal) Heaviside; grandmother of Michael, Jr. and John Heaviside. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), on Tuesday, February 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 9200 Kentsdale Drive, Potomac, MD, on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 12 p.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453.

logo
Funeral Home
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 5, 2019