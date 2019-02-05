Mary Frances Cabrero (Age 101)
On Friday, February 1, 2019, of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of the late Juan B. Cabrero; mother of Sheila Cabrero (Micheal) Heaviside; grandmother of Michael, Jr. and John Heaviside. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), on Tuesday, February 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 9200 Kentsdale Drive, Potomac, MD, on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 12 p.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453.