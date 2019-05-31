

Mary Rae Cantwell

(neé Higgins) (Age 93)



Passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 surrounded by her beloved family at Brighton Gardens in Bethesda. She was born in Milwaukee, WI and during her long life she resided in The Hague, NLD, Bethesda, MD, Sabillasville, MD, and Blue Ridge Summit, PA. Mary Rae is preceded in death by her dear husband of 40 years, Frank V. Cantwell, III. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Frank V. Cantwell IV (Elizabeth), Thomas V. Cantwell (Lisa), and David V. Cantwell (Marianne). Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and her brother, Henry Allen Higgins (Joan), of Milwaukee, WI.

A memorial service will be held at Harriet Chapel Catoctin Episcopal Parish on Saturday, June 8 at 10:30 a.m. After the service, a "Remembering Rae' celebration will occur at The Monterey Country Club in Blue Ridge Summit, PA. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to The Catoctin Furnace History Society or The Washington National Cathedral.