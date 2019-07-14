The Washington Post

MARY CAREY (1941 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY CAREY.
Service Information
Scarpelli Funeral Home Pa
108 Virginia Ave
Cumberland, MD
21502
(301)-724-4600
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Scarpelli Funeral Home Pa
108 Virginia Ave
Cumberland, MD 21502
View Map
Wake
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
8:45 PM
Scarpelli Funeral Home Pa
108 Virginia Ave
Cumberland, MD 21502
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
300 E Oldtown Road
Cumberland, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Mary Ann Carey  
(Age 78)  

Of LaVale, MD, former resident of Silver Spring, MD, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Western Maryland Regional Medical Center in Cumberland, MD. Survived by loving husband of 52 years, Robert E. Carey; four children; and 10 grandchildren. Visitation at Scarpelli Funeral Home, P.A., 108 Virginia Avenue, Cumberland, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 6 to 9 p.m. Christian Wake at 8:45 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 300 E Oldtown Road, Cumberland, Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Place, 300 E Oldtown Road, Ste #2, Cumberland, MD 21502; or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Washington Post on July 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.