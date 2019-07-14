Mary Ann Carey
(Age 78)
Of LaVale, MD, former resident of Silver Spring, MD, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Western Maryland Regional Medical Center in Cumberland, MD. Survived by loving husband of 52 years, Robert E. Carey; four children; and 10 grandchildren. Visitation at Scarpelli Funeral Home, P.A., 108 Virginia Avenue, Cumberland, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 6 to 9 p.m. Christian Wake at 8:45 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 300 E Oldtown Road, Cumberland, Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Place, 300 E Oldtown Road, Ste #2, Cumberland, MD 21502; or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.