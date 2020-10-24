1/1
MARY CAROLYN COLLINS
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Carolyn Collins  
Carolyn Collins passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 and was born on December 12, 1947 in Washington, DC to Francis and Helen Collins. Carolyn lived in the Chevy Chase, MD area for her entire life and enjoyed summers in Sherwood Forest, MD. After attending Georgetown Visitation and Seton Hill College, she joined the May Company department stores where she eventually rose to Vice President. She co-founded and sold two successful businesses: Mothers Work, a maternity clothing store, and Bellini, a children's Italian furniture store. She also ran a business called Oxford Street Chutney with her sister Anne and mother Helen. She was passionate about her involvement in a DC school program called Reading Partners. An intense competitor for her entire life, Carolyn loved to play tennis, platform tennis, and golf. She excelled at racquet sports and played at the Chevy Chase Club and in outside leagues until her last day. Carolyn was an extremely joyful and loving human being, and friends and family alike are all incredibly grateful for the time they did share together. She is survived by her husband, John Hyland, her sons, JP Hyland (Honore) and Rory Hyland, and her grandchildren, Killian Hyland, Neve Hyland, and Beckett Hyland.  Due to the pandemic, funeral services are being privately held. To contribute in memory, please consider a donation in Carolyn's name to Georgetown Visitation https://www.visi.org/support/make-a-gift-online

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved