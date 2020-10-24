Mary Carolyn Collins
Carolyn Collins passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 and was born on December 12, 1947 in Washington, DC to Francis and Helen Collins. Carolyn lived in the Chevy Chase, MD area for her entire life and enjoyed summers in Sherwood Forest, MD. After attending Georgetown Visitation and Seton Hill College, she joined the May Company department stores where she eventually rose to Vice President. She co-founded and sold two successful businesses: Mothers Work, a maternity clothing store, and Bellini, a children's Italian furniture store. She also ran a business called Oxford Street Chutney with her sister Anne and mother Helen. She was passionate about her involvement in a DC school program called Reading Partners. An intense competitor for her entire life, Carolyn loved to play tennis, platform tennis, and golf. She excelled at racquet sports and played at the Chevy Chase Club and in outside leagues until her last day. Carolyn was an extremely joyful and loving human being, and friends and family alike are all incredibly grateful for the time they did share together. She is survived by her husband, John Hyland, her sons, JP Hyland (Honore) and Rory Hyland, and her grandchildren, Killian Hyland, Neve Hyland, and Beckett Hyland. Due to the pandemic, funeral services are being privately held. To contribute in memory, please consider a donation in Carolyn's name to Georgetown Visitation https://www.visi.org/support/make-a-gift-online