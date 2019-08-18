

MARY RUTH CARTER



Resident of Valhalla Square in Ashburn, VA died on August 15, 2019 at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer. Mrs. Carter was born January 28, 1927 in Enon, MO. She had a long, accomplished career in accounting and finance management, culminating in her retirement as Vice President of Administration and Finance at Directed Technologies, Inc.

Her first love was her husband, children, and her large extended family. She was an avid athlete that played every sport offered throughout her school years (including field hockey, and she always said that she had the scars to prove it). She also enjoyed golf, tennis (including two womens' doubles championships in 1989 and 1997 at Wyantenuck Country Club in Great Barrington, MA with her dear friend Donna Weaver), travel, cruises, dancing, singing, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her loving husband Frank R. Carter of Ashburn, VA; three sons, Terry L. Carter (Julie Moore), Gregg W. Carter (Beth), and Kevin P. Carter (Wendy); one daughter, Marla B. Shain (Clayton); three step daughters, Diane C. Baird (David), Nancy R. Person (James), and Julie A. Van Camp (Paul); and one step son, Robert W. Carter (Kristen). She was preceded in death by her sons Mark W. Carter and Randall L. Carter; her brothers William Paul and Orville H. Thompson; and her sisters Edith Melton, Dorothy Gill, and Faith Pierce. She is survived by one brother, James Harley Thompson of Nogales, AZ; and one sister, Pauline Salmen of Independence, MO. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.