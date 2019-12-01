MARY KERIAKOS CHEAKALOS
(Age 87)
Of Potomac, MD. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John W. Cheakalos.; loving mother of William (Janine) Cheakalos, Irene (Ernie) Koutras, and James (Betsy) Cheakalos; adored grandmother of Johnny, Louis, John Alexander, Peter, Samantha, and Stephanie; dear sister of Gus Keriakos and dear sister-in-law of Kim Keriakos. She is preceded in death by brother Van Keriakos and sister-in-law Joyce Keriakos. Also survived by a host of cherished nephews, nieces, cousins and devoted friends. . Visitation will be held at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, MD on Monday, December 2, 2019, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral service to be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 12:30 p.m. at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 701 Norwood Rd, Silver Spring, MD, 20905. Interment Gate of Heaven, Silver Spring, MD. Family requests donations to be made to Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church or Alzheimer's Disease Research 22512 Gateway Center Dr., Clarksburg, MD 20871. Please sign family guestbook at