MARY CHECKON "Mae" (nee Rickard)
Age 77, of Woodbridge, VA, unexpectedly died Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born in Dublin, Ireland in 1942 and in 1964 came to the United States to pursue her 'American Dream'. She was proud of her new home and officially became a United States citizen in 1997. She is survived by her five children, John Checkon, Colleen Checkon, Elaine McClincey (Scott), Diane Checkon and Luke Checkon (Andrea). She is also survived by four siblings, all still living in Dublin, Ireland; two sisters, Ellen Carroll and Rose Honan and two brothers, Frank Rickard and Mark Rickard; seven grandchildren, Taylor Checkon, Alyssa Checkon, Cameron McClincey, Brooke King, Connor McClincey, Ethan Checkon and Elena Checkon. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, Joseph D. Checkon. Interment will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the at www.lung.org
or the at www.heart.org
.