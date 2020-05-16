

MARY CHIRIGOS



Mary Chirigos, age 92, died on Sunday morning, May 10, 2020 following a stroke. Her memorial service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery where she will be interred with her husband Dr. Michael Chirigos, at a date to be determined. Mary was a vivacious, outgoing volunteer and philanthropist, and dedicated her life to supporting her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. Mary was a patient advocate volunteer at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, from 2007 through 2019. Mary was a founding member of the St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Bethesda, Maryland, and was the first President of the Ladies Philoptochos at St. George. Mary was born in Wilmington, Delaware on November 1, 1927 to Eleftherios and Fevronia Lazopoulos. Mary was predeceased by her beloved son Michael Anthony Chirigos, Jr. on August 15, 1995, and her devoted husband, Dr. Michael Anthony Chirigos on June 9, 2007. Mary is survived by her daughters, Nia Chirigos Cresham and son-in-law John, and Melanie Ann Dahlen and son-in-law Garth, and daughter-in-law Patrice Chirigos Kelly. Mary adored her 10 grandchildren, and her great-grandson. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to the Fund or the Fisher House Foundation. Arrangements were made by Hilton Funeral Home.