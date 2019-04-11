Notice Guest Book View Sign

FRICKIE MARY CLAIRE HUFF FRICKIE On Monday night, April 8, 2019, in Arlington, Virginia, after a brave, year-long battle with brain cancer. Her spirit returned to God, who gave it, with her husband by her side and as halftime of the NCAA final neared. Mary was born on June 3, 1958, to James Ralph and Jane Knox Huff of Decatur, Alabama, the oldest sibling to her brothers Phillip Knox Huff (Gale), now of Houston, Texas, and William Ralph Huff (Kaye), of Birmingham, Alabama, all of whom survive her. After graduation from Decatur High School, she went to Auburn University where she quickly changed her major to fulfill her ambition and become an Interior Designer, graduating in 1980 and taking her first professional positions that year in Atlanta, Georgia. She first met her husband, Brian Joseph Frickie, as elementary school neighbors and attended high school and college together. They married on October 3, 1981, and she inherited remarkable in-laws in Joyce M. Frickie, now deceased, Fred B. Frickie and Martha H. Frickie of Decatur, Alabama. Mary and Brian still believe they acquired the last two jobs in Washington DC when they moved to Northern Virginia during the 1982 recession. Mary went on to a long career in Interior Design with well-regarded firms, the classical modernists at both D. Green Associates and then Hellmuth Obata Kassabaum, HOK. After her first child, she did contract work for a number of firms, including Kerns Group Architects, now KGA Studio, where she worked for the rest of her career. During yet another recession, she responded to a call on her spirit to become a post-partum doula, fulfilling her heart for service and the ongoing care needed in young families. She loved to serve, listen, and encourage others. She was blessed to have three children, Justin Andrew Frickie (Jenny), of Camp Lejeune, NC, Colleen Joyce Wildenhain (Ryan), of Reston, VA, and Amanda Jane Frickie, of Charlottesville, VA, and thoroughly enjoyed becoming a grandmother to Rebecca Leigh Frickie, Diana Grace Frickie, Joshua Aaron Frickie, Harrison Joseph Wildenhain and baby girl Wildenhain, due any day now, all of whom survive her. Mary longed for the coming time when the old order of things will pass away, when we will be raised incorruptible in Christ, when there will be no more death, or mourning, or crying or pain. Until then, we rejoice in the greatest mystery God has made known to us: Christ in you, the hope of Glory. We find our rest in Him. Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Truro Anglican Church, 10520 Main Street in Fairfax, Virginia. The family will receive visitors at 11:30 a.m. in the Truro Chapel with entombment to follow in the Living Cross of National Memorial Garden at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Mary asked that friends consider making a gift to helping young, future designers through the Brian and Mary Frickie Family Fund for Community Leadership through Architecture and Design, at the Arlington Community Foundation (

National Funeral Home

