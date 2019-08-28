

MARY FLOYD PENNINGTON CLARK



Born November 21, 1919 in Milledgeville, GA died at home in Chevy Chase, MD, August 23, 2019 after a brief illness. She graduated in 1938 from Georgia State College for Women receiving her Masters in Education from Born November 21, 1919 in Milledgeville, GA died at home in Chevy Chase, MD, August 23, 2019 after a brief illness. She graduated in 1938 from Georgia State College for Women receiving her Masters in Education from University of Georgia

In 1946 she married James Thaddeus Clark of Howard County, MD. She taught elementary school in Montgomery County for 23 years.

She is survived by her four daughters, Burney Pennington Clark, Molly Branch Clark Ruzicka, Desiree Dorsey Clark Pihl (Ron), and Lucinda Pennington Clark Cramer; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation is at Pumphrey Funeral Home, Bethesda, MD August 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Chevy Chase Presbyterian Church at 1 p.m. on August 31. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Georgia College in Milledgeville.