MARY MANNING CLEVELAND
Mary Manning Cleveland died peacefully on March 17, 2020, aged almost 100. She was the widow of Robert Gran Cleveland (1910-2008), a US Foreign Service officer with whom she shared a life in Romania, France, Australia, Thailand and former Yugoslavia. She is survived by three children: Mary (Polly), Frances, and David Cleveland, six grandchildren: Abigail and Daniel Roberts, Sean and Aislyn Colgan, Carter and Christopher Cleveland; and six great-grandchildren. A native of Washington, DC, she graduated from the Holton-Arms School in 1938, and from Radcliffe College in 1942. Her great-grandfather, George Adams, was a founder and owner of the Evening Star newspaper. A memorial event will be held next year.