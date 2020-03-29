The Washington Post

MARY CLEVELAND

Guest Book
MARY MANNING CLEVELAND  

Mary Manning Cleveland died peacefully on March 17, 2020, aged almost 100. She was the widow of Robert Gran Cleveland (1910-2008), a US Foreign Service officer with whom she shared a life in Romania, France, Australia, Thailand and former Yugoslavia. She is survived by three children: Mary (Polly), Frances, and David Cleveland, six grandchildren: Abigail and Daniel Roberts, Sean and Aislyn Colgan, Carter and Christopher Cleveland; and six great-grandchildren. A native of Washington, DC, she graduated from the Holton-Arms School in 1938, and from Radcliffe College in 1942. Her great-grandfather, George Adams, was a founder and owner of the Evening Star newspaper. A memorial event will be held next year.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 29, 2020
