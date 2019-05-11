Mary Edna Proctor Colbert "Edna" (Age 89)
On May 3, 2019, at her home in Washington, DC after a brief illness surrounded by her family. Beloved mother of Jacqueline, Reginald (Joanne), Everett, Joyce Colbert Elliott, Sharon, Carlton and Derrick (Kecia). Mrs. Colbert will lie in state on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 4925 East Capital St. SE, Washington, DC from 9 a.m. until Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be Thursday, May 16, 2019, 1 p.m. at Quantico National Cemetery. Arrangements Entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, 20605 Aquasco Rd., Aquasco, MD 20608.