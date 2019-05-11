The Washington Post

MARY COLBERT

Service Information
Adams Funeral Home, P.A.
20605 Aquasco Road
Aquasco, MD
20608
(301)-888-1211
Lying in State
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Luke's Catholic Church
4925 East Capital St. SE
Washington, DC
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Catholic Church
4925 East Capital St. SE
Washington, DC
View Map
Interment
Thursday, May 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Quantico National Cemetery
Notice
Mary Edna Proctor Colbert "Edna" (Age 89)  

On May 3, 2019, at her home in Washington, DC after a brief illness surrounded by her family. Beloved mother of Jacqueline, Reginald (Joanne), Everett, Joyce Colbert Elliott, Sharon, Carlton and Derrick (Kecia). Mrs. Colbert will lie in state on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 4925 East Capital St. SE, Washington, DC from 9 a.m. until Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be Thursday, May 16, 2019, 1 p.m. at Quantico National Cemetery. Arrangements Entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, 20605 Aquasco Rd., Aquasco, MD 20608.

Published in The Washington Post on May 11, 2019
