Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sargent Memorial Presbyterian Church
5109 Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, NE
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Sargent Memorial Presbyterian Church
Departed this life on June 28, 2019. She is survived by her sister Alberta May Myers; niece Maritza Coles; nephews William Myers (Karen), Armando Coles, Wilfred Lloyd (Robin); special great nieces who were like her grandchildren Joy and Crystal Myers and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of service 10 a.m. at Sargent Memorial Presbyterian Church, 5109 Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, NE. Interment Quantico National Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on July 11, 2019
