Departed this life on June 28, 2019. She is survived by her sister Alberta May Myers; niece Maritza Coles; nephews William Myers (Karen), Armando Coles, Wilfred Lloyd (Robin); special great nieces who were like her grandchildren Joy and Crystal Myers and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of service 10 a.m. at Sargent Memorial Presbyterian Church, 5109 Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, NE. Interment Quantico National Cemetery.