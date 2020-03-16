MARY ELEANOR COLLINS BRADLEY
Mary Eleanor Collins Bradley, 93, passed on March 11, 2020 at home in Alexandria, VA. Born August 17, 1926 in Westernport, MD, she began a 31-year career with the National Park Service in 1951, rising to chief of the employee evaluation and staffing branch. Mary loved sports and travel, particularly golf and treasured annual trips to Bethany Beach. Mary is survived by her son, Joseph, grandchildren, Brendan, John, Margaret, and Catherine, great grandchildren, Heath, Beckett, Harrison, and Louisa, and brother, James. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Joseph in 2005. Chapel and graveside services to be held March 20, 10:30 a.m., at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD.