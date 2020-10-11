MARY COLLINS

MARY T. COLLINS
On Thursday, October 8, 2020, Mary T. Collins of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Denis T. "Tom" Collins; loving mother of Michael, Tim and his wife Carol, Anne Boyce and her husband Tom, Kathleen Hillstrom and her husband, Paul, Terence and his wife, Beth, Christine Ghiardi and her husband, Giancarlo, Nancy and Sharon Collins and the late Thomas Kevin Collins; adoring grandmother of Elena, Megan, Sean, Natalie, Kristen, Elizabeth, Mary Jo, Laura, Michael P., Michael T., Spencer, Katie, James and Steven; loving great-grandmother of Henry, Collin, Bree, Molly, Caleb, Addison and Julian. Many loving nieces and nephews also survive her. Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 520 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD. Interment will be private at St. Mary's Cemetery on Baltimore Road. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Washington, DC, http://www.catholiccharitiesdc.org
