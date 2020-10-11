1/
MARY COLLINS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MARY T. COLLINS  
On Thursday, October 8, 2020, Mary T. Collins of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Denis T. "Tom" Collins; loving mother of Michael, Tim and his wife Carol, Anne Boyce and her husband Tom, Kathleen Hillstrom and her husband, Paul, Terence and his wife, Beth, Christine Ghiardi and her husband, Giancarlo, Nancy and Sharon Collins and the late Thomas Kevin Collins; adoring grandmother of Elena, Megan, Sean, Natalie, Kristen, Elizabeth, Mary Jo, Laura, Michael P., Michael T., Spencer, Katie, James and Steven; loving great-grandmother of Henry, Collin, Bree, Molly, Caleb, Addison and Julian. Many loving nieces and nephews also survive her. Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 520 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD. Interment will be private at St. Mary's Cemetery on Baltimore Road. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Washington, DC, http://www.catholiccharitiesdc.org. Please view and sign the family guestbook at:www.DeVolFuneralHome.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeVol Funeral Home
10 East Deer Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
(301) 948-6800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved