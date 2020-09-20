MARY CONGER



MARY CALVERT CONGER

Of Chevy Chase, MD, died on August 27, 2020, at age 95. A life-long Washingtonian, Mary had an avid interest in the city's history-contributing to many local projects. She volunteered extensively for the Washington Assembly, Junior League, Gunston Hall museum and National Society of Colonial Dames of America's D.C. Society. She was descended from George Calvert, 1st Lord Baltimore and founder of Maryland, and Charles Benedict Calvert, founder of what became the University of Maryland. Survived by her beloved family: husband Stephen M. Conger and three daughters, including Elizabeth B. Conger and Mary C. Conger (Christopher Brown). Private burial. Gifts in lieu of flowers to Riversdale Historical Society, 4811 Riverdale Rd., Riverdale Park, MD 20737 (301-864-0420).



