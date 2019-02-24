Mary E. Conley
(Age 96)
On Wednesday, February 20, 2019, of Kensington, MD. Beloved wife of the late James C. Conley, Sr.; mother of Jim Conley, Jr. (Peggy), Stephen Conley(Ellen) and the late Mary Conley Romeo; grandmother of Caroline, Jimmy, Lisa, Stephen, John, Timmy and Meghan; great-grandmother of Ryan, Cully, Reese, Drew, Tyler, Mary, Henry, Madeline, Jane, and Gio. Relatives and friends may call at Holy Redeemer Church, 9705 Summit Ave., Kensington, MD 20895 on Friday, March 1, from 10:45 a.m. to 12 noon, where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 noon. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850.