

Mary Alice Conway (Age 81)



Much loved mom, grandma, and friend, passed away at Fairfax Hospital on December 24, 2019, from a brief illness. She was born on May 13, 1938, and raised near St. Louis, Missouri. She and her husband, Thomas J. Conway, Sr., spent the last 50 years living in Northern Virginia, where they raised two sons, Tom and Mike and doted on their five grandchildren, Alex, Dylan, Sofia, Calvin, and Harrison. Visitation at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, Fairfax, VA on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Annandale, VA on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment Fairfax Memorial Park.