MARY CONWAY

Service Information
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
22032
(703)-425-9702
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
Annandale, DC
View Map
Notice
Mary Alice Conway (Age 81)  

Much loved mom, grandma, and friend, passed away at Fairfax Hospital on December 24, 2019, from a brief illness. She was born on May 13, 1938, and raised near St. Louis, Missouri. She and her husband, Thomas J. Conway, Sr., spent the last 50 years living in Northern Virginia, where they raised two sons, Tom and Mike and doted on their five grandchildren, Alex, Dylan, Sofia, Calvin, and Harrison. Visitation at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, Fairfax, VA on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Annandale, VA on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment Fairfax Memorial Park. Please share a memory and view a complete obituary at

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 29, 2019
