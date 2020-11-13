1/1
MARY COOLEY
Mary Lou Cooley (Age 93)  
Passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020 at Harbor Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Lewes, DE.Born in Washington, DC, she graduated from Central High School and did secretarial work. She married her high school sweetheart, Neil W. Cooley and graduated from Maryland University with a BA Degree. Mary Lou went on to work for the Smithsonian Institute in the National History Building as a scientific illustrator before retiring to Delaware. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Neil W. Cooley; mother Mary E. Sill; father, Charles Mainhall and beloved brother, Robert Mainhall. She is survived by her children, Thomas Cooley (Betsey), Debbie McNally (Michael), Patti Brittingham and Jamie Cooley (Gail); 14 grandchildren and their spouses and 34 great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, DE 19930, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, DE.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mary Lou's name be made to the Alzheimer's Association c/o Seniors Helping Seniors, 26279 Bayside Drive, Long Neck, DE 19966 or St. Ann Catholic Church at the above address.Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 13, 2020.
