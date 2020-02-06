The Washington Post

MARY CORKERY (1927 - 2020)
Service Information
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD
20814-3501
(301)-652-2200
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD 20814-3501
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD 20814-3501
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Little Flower Catholic Church
5607 Massachusetts Ave.
Bethesda, MD
View Map
MARY LOUISE CORKERY  

On Monday, February 3, 2020 of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of the late Eugene D. Corkery, Sr. Loving mother of Kevin, Eugene Jr., Mari, Kathleen, Carolyn, Patrick, Barry, Gary and Anne. Loving grandmother of Brendan, Meaghan, Farrah, Marley, Rory, Nicholas, Claire, Hannah, John, Ryan, Haley, Kelly, Riley, Shane, Sean and Cullen. Great grandmother of Barrett. Mary was preceded in death by her brother Thomas W. Long and her son Brian D. Corkery. Family and friends will be at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERALHOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, MD 20814 on Sunday, February 9 from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at Little Flower Catholic Church, 5607 Massachusetts Ave., Bethesda, MD on Monday, February 10 at 12 Noon. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor; Jeanne Jugan Residence 4200 Hardwood Road, NE, Washington DC 20017-1554.www.littlesistersofthepoorwashingtondc.org.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 6, 2020
