MARY LOUISE CORKERY
On Monday, February 3, 2020 of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of the late Eugene D. Corkery, Sr. Loving mother of Kevin, Eugene Jr., Mari, Kathleen, Carolyn, Patrick, Barry, Gary and Anne. Loving grandmother of Brendan, Meaghan, Farrah, Marley, Rory, Nicholas, Claire, Hannah, John, Ryan, Haley, Kelly, Riley, Shane, Sean and Cullen. Great grandmother of Barrett. Mary was preceded in death by her brother Thomas W. Long and her son Brian D. Corkery. Family and friends will be at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERALHOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, MD 20814 on Sunday, February 9 from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at Little Flower Catholic Church, 5607 Massachusetts Ave., Bethesda, MD on Monday, February 10 at 12 Noon. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor; Jeanne Jugan Residence 4200 Hardwood Road, NE, Washington DC 20017-1554.www.littlesistersofthepoorwashingtondc.org
