It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Mary Bedell Cotter, age 81, on November 27, 2020. She was born on March 2, 1939 in the Bronx, NY to George and Anne Bedell. Mary was a generous, loving, and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend who touched many lives with her warm spirit and kind heart. Mary spent the past 32 years serving as a respected Administrative Secretary at Elizabeth Ann Seton High School. She enjoyed yearly trips to New York City, summers and holidays spent in Bethany Beach, DE, and being surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Thomas Cotter; son George Cotter and daughter-in-law Jean Cotter, daughter Jeanne Dunkleberger and son-in-law Steve Dunkleberger, daughter Kathleen Hartwick and son-in-law Bob Hartwick; Colleen Spedding and son-in-law Jim Spedding; 11 grandchildren, Tommy Cotter, Patrick Cotter, Laurie Owen Bacon and husband Chris, Megan Cotter, Kaitlyn Owen, Bobby Hartwick, Connor Spedding, Mary Kate Hartwick, Shannon Spedding, Nick Hartwick, Kasey Hartwick; and her goldendoodle, Riley. Services will be held privately with family due to COVID restrictions. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Mary Cotter Memorial Scholarship Fund, Elizabeth Ann Seton High School, 5715 Emerson St., Bladensburg, MD 20710.