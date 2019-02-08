

MARY ELIZABETH HARRIS HUNTER

COTTON (Age 88)



Of Silver Spring, MD passed away January 30, 2019. Born in Richmond, Virginia, the eldest of five children, she was preceded in death by her father and mother, Emanuel and Rosa Harris respectively. The only girl, she was loved by her brothers, Roosevelt C. Harris (deceased), Sylvester L. Harris (deceased), and the twins, William M.

Harris, Sr. and Wesley L. Harris, Sr., five nephews, five nieces, and eight great nephews and six nieces. Mary was an outstanding student at Maggie L. Walker High School, Richmond, Virginia and worked as a census statistician in the federal government for a number of years prior to retirement. A woman with a generous heart to give love and resources to family and friends, Mary was held in highest regards by all who knew her. She held a high place with her warm, welcoming smile. She was active in church, gifted in reaching out to those in need, and spotless home manager. Mary was also a faithful wife and mother (adopted three sons) in her second marriage. Her spirit will join the family members (mother, brothers, grandmother, grandfather, and aunt) who preceded her to join the eternal presence of God. Her funeral and burial will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.