Mary Louise Cox (Age 88)



Of Falling Waters, WV, formerly of Rockville MD, passed away on March 28, 2019 at her residence.

Born on July 20, 1930 in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Bernard and Eva Thibault Mann.

She was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church; American Legion Auxiliary, Williamsport; Spring Mills Women's Club; and Red Hat Society.

She had worked in personnel with the CIA.

She is survived by two sons, Joseph Leo Cox, Jr. and wife, Joann, Todd, NC and Edward Patrick Cox and wife, Bonnie, Kershaw, SC; one daughter, Theresa Lynn Tolson, Hagerstown, MD; two grandchildren Phillip Evan Tolson and Daniel Joseph Cox; and one brother, Neal Edward Mann, Northeast, PA.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Leo Cox in 1999; and one brother, Joseph B. (J.B.) Mann, Jr.

Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday April 6, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Hedgesville, WV with Father Pucciarelli Celebrant. Interment prayers will be said at St. Leo Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Drive, Kearneysville, WV 25430 or Berkeley Senior Services, 217 North High Street, Martinsburg, WV 25404.

