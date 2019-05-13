

Mary Cornelia Craig



Born on February 8, 1957 in Washington, DC to Alvin E. Craig and Catherine Shear Craig. She was raised in Arlington, Virginia, with an older sister and a younger sister. She graduated from Yorktown High School in 1974. She worked a variety of jobs over the years, but her most recent and favorite one was with the Navy Federal Credit Union in Winchester, Virginia. She married her loving husband Dennis Carnahan in October 1995, and they moved to Front Royal, Virginia, in 2000. She loved nature and animals, and was the happiest at their cabin in Sugar Grove, West Virginia. She enjoyed many activities, such as being a Master Gardener and a Tree Steward for many years and working the polls for various elections. She passed away at her home on May 10, 2019. She leaves behind her devoted husband, Dennis Carnahan; two loving sisters, Caroline Craig and Elizabeth Craig; a loving brother-in-law, Richard Welch; an aunt, Patricia Pylypec; and many other dear cousins and relatives. Mary was also a loving Mom to her "fur babies" Bailey, Josie, Jett, Frisky, and Freckles. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her.

A viewing for family and friends will be held at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, on Thursday, May 16, 2019, from 7 to 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to .