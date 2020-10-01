

Mary Kathleen Koltes Crawford "Kathleen"

Kathleen Crawford, 44, died Friday, September 25 at Johns Hopkins Hospital after a nearly two year battle with synovial sarcoma. Born in Washington DC, Kathleen was a graduate of National Cathedral School, earned her bachelor's degree in economics from Northwestern University, and earned her masters degree from Columbia Business School, where she met her husband. She worked in New York for Alliance Capital Investments and Third Avenue Management, and in Washington she was Managing Partner for Sweetbay Capital Management.Kathleen was special in that she not only was analytical - so intelligent, but also warm, patient, and fun. She was a wonderful wife and mother who deeply loved and valued her family, and she was a loyal friend to many. Kathleen was very active and enjoyed tennis, golf and skiing throughout her life. She is survived by her husband, Ted (Edward A.) Crawford and their children, James and Eleanor, of Washington DC; her parents, Mary Frances and James L. Koltes of Washington DC; her sister, C. Kelly Koltes of London, England; and her mother-in-law, Nan V. Crawford of Winston-Salem, NC. Because of Covid19 the Catholic Mass will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Kathleen will be interred at Holy Rood Cemetery, Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Kathleen may be directed to support the Kimmel Cancer Center through the Sibley Foundation.



