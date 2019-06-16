

MARY JEAN CROWLEY

February 9, 1929 - June 10, 2019



Mary Jean Davis Crowley passed away on June 10, 2019 after a short illness. She was the daughter of the late Arthur Francis Davis and Marie Ettrude Oddy Davis. She was a graduate of Lee High School in Lee, Massachusetts and the College of Our Lady of the Elms in Chicopee, Massachusetts. Fondly known as MJ, she was a longtime educator in Fairfax County and enjoyed a second career as a realtor in Old Town. She was the devoted mother of Eugene D. Crowley and his wife Cindy, as well as Colin D. Crowley and his wife Kathryn Lloyd-Crowley; loving grandmother of Blaire C. Martin and her husband Patrick; beloved sister of Constance Belowski, Ellin Ortolano and the late Kenneth Davis. MJ is survived by her loyal boxer Tanner and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her longtime companion and fiancée Don McKenzie.

A 10 a.m. funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at The Basilica of Saint Mary, 310 South Royal Street, Alexandria, VA 22314. To honor her memory and in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Boxer Rescue and Adoption, Inc., 11003 Raccoon Ridge Court, Reston, VA 20191.