MARY CURRAN
1936 - 2020
Mary Catherine Curran  
Mary Catherine Curran, 83, beloved sister, aunt, and great-aunt, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 of complications of lung cancer. Born on December 15, 1936, in Washington, DC, to the Hon. Edward M. and Catherine (Hand) Curran, she was a proud Washingtonian. She attended Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School (where she was a standout on the basketball court) and matriculated at Chestnut Hill College. After college she returned to Washington to take a job in the White House during the Johnson Administration, where among other duties she worked for Bill Moyers in his role as Special Assistant to the President. She transitioned from the White House to be the Executive Assistant to the President of Dartmouth College, where she developed a life-long love of the outdoors and New Hampshire. After leaving Dartmouth she again returned to Washington, and began work as a legal assistant at Shea and Gardiner, a firm focused on litigation, lobbying, and regulatory work. She retired from Goodwin Proctor which had merged with Shea and Gardiner in 2004.  In addition to her professional work, Mary Catherine was quite active. She was a long-time member of the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church (where she also attended grade school) in Chevy Chase, DC and in later years at Our Lady of Lourdes parish in Bethesda. She also had a love of golfing. For many years she volunteered teaching English as a Second Language to immigrants to the United States.  Mary Catherine is survived by her sister, Eileen Monahan; and her brother, Edward (Keli); as well as six nephews and nieces, Kate Monahan (David), John Schmidtlein (Rhonda), Elizabeth Crockett (Thomas), Matthew Monahan, Tim Monahan (Christine), and Sarah Thornhill (Delon); as well as nineteen great-nieces and great-nephews, on whom she doted.  Mary Catherine will be interred privately. A Memorial Service is planned for Spring 2021.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 17, 2020.
