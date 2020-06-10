

Mary Elizabeth Curtin "Libbye" (Age 91)

Mary Elizabeth "Libbye" Curtin, nee' Harvey, peacefully passed away on June 6, 2020, surrounded by her family. Libbye, a twin, was born on September 21, 1928, in southern Virginia. She attended Avertt College before moving to Washington, DC to work at the Pentagon. While at the Pentagon, she met George, her late husband of 59 years. Libbye was a proud member of the Country Club of Fairfax, where she spent many a day on the golf course. An accomplished equestrian, she also enjoyed fox hunting on a crisp fall day. Libbye served on the church altar guild for more than 50 years and was a hobby seamstress. She is lovingly survived by her twin sister, Iris Atkinson; her children, Thomas Harvey Curtin and Georgeann Curtin; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Services private. In place of flowers, please donate to St. Peter's in the Woods Episcopal Church, 5911 Fairview Woods Drive, Fairfax Station, VA 22039.



