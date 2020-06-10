Mary Curtin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Elizabeth Curtin "Libbye"  (Age 91)  
Mary Elizabeth "Libbye" Curtin, nee' Harvey, peacefully passed away on June 6, 2020, surrounded by her family. Libbye, a twin, was born on September 21, 1928, in southern Virginia. She attended Avertt College before moving to Washington, DC to work at the Pentagon. While at the Pentagon, she met George, her late husband of 59 years. Libbye was a proud member of the Country Club of Fairfax, where she spent many a day on the golf course. An accomplished equestrian, she also enjoyed fox hunting on a crisp fall day. Libbye served on the church altar guild for more than 50 years and was a hobby seamstress. She is lovingly survived by her twin sister, Iris Atkinson; her children, Thomas Harvey Curtin and Georgeann Curtin; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Services private. In place of flowers, please donate to St. Peter's in the Woods Episcopal Church, 5911 Fairview Woods Drive, Fairfax Station, VA 22039.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Advent Funeral Home
7211 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA 22046
(703) 241-7402
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved