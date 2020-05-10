MARY ELLEN DANIELS
October 29, 1925 ~ April 26, 2020
Beloved wife to Ulysses Daniels (deceased) and mother of Sherman (deceased), Claudette, Thomas (Beverly), Nelson (Joycelyn) and Sherdette Daniels, Mary peacefully transitioned to her eternal home. She also leaves four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends to cherish her memory. The funeral service and interment will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Cedar Hill Funeral Home and Lincoln Cemetery, respectively, in Suitland, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, Oxon Hill, MD.