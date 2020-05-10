The Washington Post

MARY DANIELS (1925 - 2020)
Service Information
Cedar Hill Funeral Home, Inc. - Suitland
4111 Pennsylvania Avenue
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-817-0120
Funeral service
Monday, May 11, 2020
Cedar Hill Funeral Home, Inc. - Suitland
4111 Pennsylvania Avenue
Suitland, MD 20746
Interment
Monday, May 11, 2020
Lincoln Cemetery
MARY ELLEN DANIELS  
October 29, 1925 ~ April 26, 2020  

Beloved wife to Ulysses Daniels (deceased) and mother of Sherman (deceased), Claudette, Thomas (Beverly), Nelson (Joycelyn) and Sherdette Daniels, Mary peacefully transitioned to her eternal home. She also leaves four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends to cherish her memory. The funeral service and interment will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Cedar Hill Funeral Home and Lincoln Cemetery, respectively, in Suitland, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, Oxon Hill, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on May 10, 2020
