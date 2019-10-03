The Washington Post

MARY DARMSTADTER (1930 - 2019)
Virginia Lagarde Darmstadter  

Passed away on September 27, 2019 at the age of 89. Virginia is preceded in death by her parents Louis and Mary Virginia Lagarde; her brother David Lagarde; her first husband Henry C. Darmstadter, Jr.; and her last husband Eugene B. Stamm. Virginia is survived by her five children: Henry C. Darmstadter, III, Lisette D. McClung (Michael), Louis D.P. Darmstadter, Andrew A. Darmstadter (Maryan) and Céleste V.L.D. Elliott (Douglas). She further has five grandchildren. A Funeral Service for Virginia will be held on October 4 at Christ Church Cathedral, New Orleans, Louisiana, at 10 a.m. with a visitation beginning prior to the service at 9 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Hope Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Newcomb Department of Music at Tulane University.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 3, 2019
bullet Tulane University
