

Virginia Lagarde Darmstadter



Passed away on September 27, 2019 at the age of 89. Virginia is preceded in death by her parents Louis and Mary Virginia Lagarde; her brother David Lagarde; her first husband Henry C. Darmstadter, Jr.; and her last husband Eugene B. Stamm. Virginia is survived by her five children: Henry C. Darmstadter, III, Lisette D. McClung (Michael), Louis D.P. Darmstadter, Andrew A. Darmstadter (Maryan) and Céleste V.L.D. Elliott (Douglas). She further has five grandchildren. A Funeral Service for Virginia will be held on October 4 at Christ Church Cathedral, New Orleans, Louisiana, at 10 a.m. with a visitation beginning prior to the service at 9 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Hope Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Newcomb Department of Music at Tulane University.