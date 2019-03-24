

Mary (Quander) De Witt

"Aurelia"



Formerly of Washington, DC, passed onto eternal life on January 30, 2019, in Colorado Springs, CO, where she has lived for several decades. Aurelia was born in Washington, DC to John R. Quander and Mary E. Quander, who preceded her her death. She graduated from Dunbar High School in 1952. She leaves behind seven children, several grand and great-grandchildren. Service will be Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, kindly forward any donations, in her name, to HT SHARE, C/O Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 3122 Poinsetta Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80907. Thank you for your consideration.