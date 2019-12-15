Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY DEAN. View Sign Service Information Greenspring Village Chapel 7420 Spring Village Drive Springfield, VA 22150 Memorial service 2:00 PM Greenspring Village Church 7420 Spring Village Drive Springfield , DC View Map Send Flowers Notice

DEAN Mary Alice Dean Passed away peacefully at her home on November 24, 2019. On November 3, 1929 she was born in Bremerton, Washington State, while her family was en route from Hawaii to Nicaragua where her father was posted with the USMC. She completed St. Mary's Female Seminary (now St. Mary's College of Maryland) and graduated in 1951 from the University of Maryland. She joined the US State Department Foreign Service staff corps. She was assigned as secretary to Julius Holmes, Minister of Embassy at the U.S. Embassy in London in 1952. In 1954 she was assigned to the American Consulate General in Rotterdam, Netherlands, where she met David Dean, a Foreign Service Officer first stationed in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. They married in Rotterdam a year later, and their first son, Kenneth Dean, was born in September 1956. The family was then stationed in Taichung, Taiwan for Chinese language training. Thompson Dean was born there in 1958. The Dean family spent many years in Asia, with three assignments to Taiwan, two to Hong Kong, and one to the U.S. Liaison Office in Beijing, PRC from 1976-1979. While in Asia, Mary Alice studied Chinese brush painting, Tai Chi Chuan, Yoga and meditation. She was interested in Eastern philosophy, especially the Vedas, the most ancient scriptures of the Hindu faith. In Hong Kong in 1970 she met her spiritual teacher, a highly respected and revered Hindu monk, Swami Chidananda, often referred to as "the St. Francis of India". For many years until his death in 2007 she attended numerous retreats with him in India, Europe, Canada, and the United States. She continued meeting with fellow devotees here in the US after retirement until her death. Mary Alice served in the Taipei American Club in Taiwan and in Washington DC with THIS (The Hospitality and Information Service), the Welcome to Washington Club, and the Asia Forum. Mary Alice was an avid reader, especially of religious philosophy. At Greenspring, a retirement home to which she and her husband moved in 2006 after living for 23 years in Great Falls, Virginia, she was active in the History Forum and Great Decisions committees and the Foreign Film committee, as well as taking classes in pottery and sign language. She gave a lecture on a journey she took on the Trans-Siberian railroad in 1978 from Beijing to Moscow via Ulan Batur and Lake Baikal. Her TV interview "A Spiritual Journey" in the Village in Motion series won a Bronze Telly Award in 2014. She is succeeded by her two sons, Dr. Kenneth Dean and daughter-in-law and god-child Catherine Ordway Herrmann in Singapore, and Mr. Thompson Dean and wife Caroline Wellard Dean in New York, and five grandchildren, Cora Emily and husband Dominic Gabriel in Singapore, David and partner Emily Ditchburn-Trout in Montreal, Canada, Julia and husband, Matthew Karle, Tommy and Charles in New York City. 