

Mary Geraldine QUINN DeHaven



September 12, 2019 formerly of Beltsville, MD passed away peacefully with her family at bedside. Beloved wife of Harry F. DeHaven. Devoted mother of Marie "Toni" Wong of Mahwah, NJ, David DeHaven (Janet) of Columbia, MD, Nancy Lee Childs (Michael) of Millville, Delaware, Brian DeHaven (Cheryl) of Frederick, MD, Gregory DeHaven (Brenda) of Chester, MD. She was predeceased by her daughter Mary Kathleen and sons Bruce and Daniel (Dee Dee). Loving grandmother of Daniel Jr., David Jr., Jennifer, Christopher, Nicole, Kevin, Kyle, Mark, Brent, and Danielle. Predeceased by her grandson Shawn. Her tender great grandchildren Molly, Emma, Will, Scarlett, Blake, Brooks and Quinn. She is also survived by her sweet sister Dolores Nileski and her many nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.

She was a devoted employee of Dr Tsunie Chanchien for 45 years and was loved and respected by her patients and fellow colleagues. For those who wish to celebrate her life, visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 and followed by the funeral Mass which will be held at St Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 17 Pompton Ave., Pompton Lakes, NJ. On Friday, September 20, 2019.

Followed by a graveside prayer service on Monday, September 23 at 2 p.m. George Washington Cemetery, 9500 Riggs Rd., Adelphi, MD 20783.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American .