

MARY ANN WINTERS DELACEY



On Saturday, May 16, 2020, Mary Ann DeLacey, of Rockville, MD, originally of Brooklyn, NY passed away at the age of 91 after a brief illness. Beloved wife of the late William Augustine DeLacey Jr.; mother of William (Christie), Daniel, and John (Sharon); devoted grandmother of John Patrick (Sarah), Ginny (Joe), Patsy, Concetta (Will), George (Tiffany), Stephen, Daniel (Jackie), Kelley and Jennifer; great-grandmother of Cora and Caroline; also survived by several generations of nieces and nephews. Sis, as she was called by many family members, attended the Sacred Heart School in New York, NY, and Barat College in Lake Forest, IL. Her strong mathematical abilities enabled her to begin her career as a statistical typist for NBC in New York and retire as a bookkeeper in the motion picture processing, print, and advertising industry in the Washington DC area at age 70. Her family inherited her math skills and more importantly her strong work ethic. Private services will be held at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd West, Silver Spring, MD on May 29. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Donations may be made to her parish The Shrine of St. Jude Catholic Church, 12701 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20853.