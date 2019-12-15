Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY DEWEERD. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

DeWEERD Mary Jane DeWeerd (Age 92) Of Alexandria, VA, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at The Goodwin House in Alexandria, VA. Jane was a long-time resident of the Del Ray neighborhood in Alexandria, VA. Mary Jane DeWeerd was born on August 28, 1927 in Lansing, MI to parents, Harvey and Nellie DeWeerd. Jane received her MA and graduated with honors from Washington University, St Louis (Central Institute for the Deaf) in 1951 concentrating on speech, hearing, and education for the deaf. She received her BA from the University of Missouri in 1949. Special education was Jane's career focus and passion. She was the chief project officer of the Early Childhood Section, Office of Special Education Programs, United States Department of Education in Washington, DC from 1964-1984. In 1968, Jane administered a new program (HCEEP-Handicapped Children's Early Education Program aka "The First Chance Network") that funded projects at the local, state, and reginal levels demonstrating a high success rate in early education for this population. In 1980 this program was included in the Education of Handicapped Act P.L. 91-230, which was the first free-standing statute written expressly for children and youth with disabilities. She managed the Head Start services for children with disabilities for the Bureau, Department of Health and Human Services from 1984 until 1992 when she retired. Jane also has several publications regarding early childhood special education. Jane's volunteer activities have included work with the National Association for the Education of Young Children, American Education Research Association, Children's Defense Fund, the Advisory Committee on Special Education for the Alexandria Public Schools, the Duncan Library and the Chinquapin Community Gardens. She was among the early members of Del Ray Artisans - a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote art for the benefit of artists and the community. Jane was always ready to help - especially people in financial need. Jane was an extremely passionate democrat. She had a strong opinion about politics, and she participated in many political movements. She was passionate in supporting UNICEF, the Natural Resources Defense Council, and the Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere, Inc (CARE). Jane was an accomplished watercolor artist and her love of painting and then gifting friends with the results will continue to enrich many lives. She was very fond of the Torpedo Factory Art Center; where she took many painting classes. She thoroughly enjoyed flowers; growing and arranging them. She had a unique way of presenting delicate flowers in a simple vase to brighten spirits. Jane would always bring a flower from her garden to whomever she was visiting, and, certainly her glass was ALWAYS half full. She also enjoyed time with her friends and extended family. She loved entertaining. She was vibrant; always happy, positive, giving, and she truly blessed her family and friends and caregivers with her joyful and creative spirit. Jane was preceded in death by her father, Harvey DeWeerd in 1979; her mother, Nellie DeWeerd in 1998; her sister, Evelyn Ewing in 2007; and her aunt, Christine DeWeerd in 2009. She is survived by her two nieces, Julie Ewing-Christensen and her husband, Dan Christensen of Fitchburg, WI; Karen Ewing of Lenexa, KS; and her many lifelong friends who became an extended family for Jane. Services at a later date.She is survived by her two nieces, Julie Ewing-Christensen and her husband, Dan Christensen of Fitchburg, WI; Karen Ewing of Lenexa, KS; and her many lifelong friends who became an extended family for Jane. Services at a later date.

