

Mary Virginia Watkins Dickerson



On Friday, April 10, 2020, Mary Virginia Watkins Dickerson, of Alexandria, passed away peacefully in her sleep, at the age of 94. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Colbert (Bumps) Dickerson (2013) and daughter, Deborah Ann Manarin (2016). She is survived by her devoted son, Mark Hanford (Bobbi) Dickerson; granddaughter, Molly (Scott) Dickerson Rumberger; nephew, Dr. Robert Sigafoes; son-in-law, Leonard Manarin; brother-in-law, Walter (Linda) Dickerson; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. She will truly be missed by many. A lifelong Lutheran, Mary was born and lived in Alexandria, until her retirement from VEPCO/Dominion Power in 1983. She and Bumps enjoyed many years of retirement in Williamsburg, until his passing, and her return to Alexandria. Private interment at Williamsburg Memorial Park.