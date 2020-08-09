1/
On Monday, July 27, 2020 at her residence at Maplewood Retirement Village, Bethesda, MD, Mary Djinis, 95, passed away of natural causes. Mary was the beloved wife of the late COL William Djinis, USAF (Ret.); devoted mother of Anthony Djinis (wife, Christine), Peter Djinis (wife, Stephanie) and Chrysanthi Golden (husband, James); cherished grandmother of Nichole Daniels (husband, Andrew), William, Charles, Lawrence, Alexander and Elizabeth Djinis; loving great grandmother of Christopher and Sophia Daniels; and dearest sister of the late George Telepas.She will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery with her husband and a funeral service will be scheduled at that time at St. George Greek Orthodox Church of Bethesda, MD, where Mary has served as President of the Ladies Philoptochos. A memorial service for Mary will be held at St. George on August 9, 2020.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 7701 Bradley Blvd, Bethesda, MD 20817.For full obituary and to view and sign the family guest book, please see: www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

