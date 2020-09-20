MARY DOLCICH



Mary Elizabeth Glaid DOLCICH (Age 95)

Of Washington, DC, September 5, 2020. Predeceased by husband of 59 years, John H. Dolcich, Parents Andrew Glaid Jr. and Barbara (Sommer) and Grandson Gabriel Dolcich, siblings: Andrew, Rita, William, and Lucille.Survived by children, Benedict (Sandra), Anselma Ashley PhD. (Matthew), Dr. Augustine (Marisa), Fr. Maurus Dolcic T.O.R., nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren and sister, JoAnne Very.Loving, devout, and prayerful wife and mother, Oblate of St. Benedict, social worker DePaul Home, Edgewood, DC, decades long catechism teacher at St. Anthony's Parish, and Homemaker. Last few years opened her house to many to stay.Viewing: Wednesday September 23, 2020, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Advent Funeral Services, 7211 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA. and Thursday September 24, 2020 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., St. Anthony's Church, 1020 Monroe St. NE, Washington, DC followed by funeral Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m.In lieu of flowers send donations to: St. Anthony's Grade School.



