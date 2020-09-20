1/1
MARY DOLCICH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Elizabeth Glaid DOLCICH  (Age 95)  
Of Washington, DC, September 5, 2020. Predeceased by husband of 59 years, John H. Dolcich, Parents Andrew Glaid Jr. and Barbara (Sommer) and Grandson Gabriel Dolcich, siblings: Andrew, Rita, William, and Lucille.Survived by children, Benedict (Sandra), Anselma Ashley PhD. (Matthew), Dr. Augustine (Marisa), Fr. Maurus Dolcic T.O.R., nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren and sister, JoAnne Very.Loving, devout, and prayerful wife and mother, Oblate of St. Benedict, social worker DePaul Home, Edgewood, DC, decades long catechism teacher at St. Anthony's Parish, and Homemaker. Last few years opened her house to many to stay.Viewing: Wednesday September 23, 2020, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Advent Funeral Services, 7211 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA. and Thursday September 24, 2020 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., St. Anthony's Church, 1020 Monroe St. NE, Washington, DC followed by funeral Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m.In lieu of flowers send donations to: St. Anthony's Grade School.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Advent Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Advent Funeral Home
7211 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA 22046
(703) 241-7402
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved