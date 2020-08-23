

Mary Jacqueline Gale Doll "Jackie" (Age 88)

Of Arlington, Virginia, died at her home at The Jefferson on August 18, 2020, after a short illness. She was born on April 24, 1932 in Norfolk, Virginia to Mary Alice Williams Gale and Edwin Dudley Gale. Jackie graduated from Granby High School in Norfolk in 1950 and went to Blue Mountain College in Blue Mountain Mississippi and graduated in 1954 with a B.S in Home Economics. She returned to the Tidewater area and began work in church education and as a Home Demonstration Agent . She then married her husband of 60 years C. E. Doll, Jr. "Ed" and they moved to Arlington, Virginia in 1958.Jackie had many passions and interests in her life, she was an extraordinary seamstress, an accomplished cook, a Master Gardener, and an explorer of the great things that living in the Nation's Capital offered. She volunteered as a docent for the Smithsonian at the Air and Space Museum and at the Museum of American History. Jackie was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and at Virginia Hospital Center as well. She returned to work in the late 1970's for the Child Development Center at Clarendon Baptist Church. Jackie became a member of Clarendon Baptist Church in 1958. She served in numerous roles in the church throughout her life and will be remembered by many for her life of faith and service.She was predeceased by her husband, C.E. "Ed" Doll in 2018 and her sister, Janet G. Uzzell. She is survived by her children, Mary G. Garnier and husband, John of Indianapolis, IN, Rebecca D. Hancock and husband, Robert of Haymarket, VA and James E. Doll and wife Anne of Arlington, VA. She is survived as well by her eight grandchildren, Matthew and Eleanor Persekian, Elizabeth Mckeand (Bert), Spencer, Paris and George Garnier and Henry and Jack Doll and her sister-in-law, Wanda Doll Shoemaker.She will be laid to rest on August 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church in Gloucester, VA.In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Meals on Wheels of Arlington at P.O Box 40203, Arlington, VA 22204.



