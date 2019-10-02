The Washington Post

Mary Donaldson (1929 - 2019)
MARY LOUISE DONALDSON (Age 89)  

Of Odenton, MD, formerly of Riverdale Park, MD, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Born on December 7, 1929 in Plymouth, PA. She was the wife of the late Arthur Donaldson. She is survived by her brother, Tom, and sister, Helen, and her children, Art (Shirley), George (Roxanne), Kathy Tasker (Ronnie), John (Karen), Karen Friel (Tom), Jeff, Paul (Tammy), Paulette and Kara. Her daughter, Christine, preceded her in death. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Visitation will be held at Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A., 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD on Friday, October 4, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. with Rosary reading at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Odenton Catholic Church Parish Hall, 1283 Odenton Road, Odenton, MD 21113 on Saturday, October 5 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122. Burial at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 2, 2019
