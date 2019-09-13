

Mary Anna Doukas



Beloved wife and mother on the morning of September 8, 2019, at the age of 93, at Shady Grove Hospital in Rockville, MD. She is survived by three children, Michael, David, and Maria. She is also survived by six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Harry Doukas, her second son, Gregory Emmanuel, her sibling Dino, and a granddaughter Rebecca. Mrs. Doukas was born September 5, 1926 and raised in SE Washington, DC, and graduated from Roosevelt High School. She married her husband, Aristides (Harry) Michael Doukas on June 8, 1947, and raised four children largely outside Washington, DC. Mary and Harry remained in the Maryland suburbs of Bethesda for 50 years, and most recently, Rockville. There will be a visitation on Monday September 16, 2019 at Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2815 36th St. NW Washington, DC at 9 a.m., followed by a service at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, MD. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral.