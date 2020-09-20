MARY DRUMWRIGHT

Mary Ann Drumwright
On Friday, September 11, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife for 68 years of the late Dr. George Wells Drumwright; mother of Marie D. Pepper (William J.), George W. Drumwright, Jr. (Anna Gilcher) and Janet Lee Powers (Edward J.); grandmother of Joshua W. and Jason C. Pepper, Alexander W. and Nicholas J. Ward, Beatrice R. and Julian T. Drumwright; sister of Herbert C. Spicer Jr. Also survived by five great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to the charity of your choice
.www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com