MARY DUSATKO (1931 - 2020)
Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg
201 Edwards Ferry Road NE
Leesburg, VA
20176
(703)-777-1414
Mary M. Dusatko  

Formerly of Vienna, VA, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020, at Ashby Ponds Retirement Community. Predeceased by her parents, her husband, John Dusatko, and her brother, James McGrory. Lovingly remembered by her daughter, Kaleen Harrison, her husband, Kevin Harrison, and grandchildren, Connor and Tyler Harrison; her daughter, Lizanna Barringer, and her husband, Dave Barringer; her sister, Sister Eileen McGrory, and nephews, James McGrory, Bryan McGrory, Sean McGrory, Martin McGrory, Kevin McGrory, Steve Rudis, and nieces Micheala Rudis and Suzanne Devaney. Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, a Memorial Mass will be arranged at a later date. For those so inclined, in this time of the COVID-19, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Mary to an organization of your choice that is feeding the hungry during the pandemic. For full obituary go to

Published in The Washington Post on May 24, 2020
