MARY E. DUVALL
Departed this life on Friday, May 31, 2019, after a long illness. She leaves to mourn two daughters, Mary Coates and Terrie Duvall; son, Marshall Duvall; three grandsons, Michael and Brian Coates and Marshall Thomas; two great-granddaughters, Michelle and Tiny; two great-grandsons, Aiden and Jordan; family friend, Anton Dent and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 24 at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD 20785. Visitation 9:30 a.m. Services 10:30 a.m. Interment Glenwood Cemetery.