The Washington Post

MARY DUVALL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY DUVALL.
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Notice
Send Flowers

 

MARY E. DUVALL  

Departed this life on Friday, May 31, 2019, after a long illness. She leaves to mourn two daughters, Mary Coates and Terrie Duvall; son, Marshall Duvall; three grandsons, Michael and Brian Coates and Marshall Thomas; two great-granddaughters, Michelle and Tiny; two great-grandsons, Aiden and Jordan; family friend, Anton Dent and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 24 at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD 20785. Visitation 9:30 a.m. Services 10:30 a.m. Interment Glenwood Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on June 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD   (301) 322-2300