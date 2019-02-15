Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY EADIE.



MARY CATHERINE EADIE

(nee Connolly)

August 25, 1958 - January 18, 2019



On Friday, January 18, 2019, following a yearlong battle with cancer, Mary Eadie passed away at home. She was 60. She is survived by her husband John of 33 years; her daughter Catherine Ann; her mother Catherine Ann (Bravo) Connolly in Tucson, AZ; and four brothers Timothy Connolly (wife Terry) of Vermont, Thomas Connolly (wife Myoo) of Springfield VA; Patrick Connolly of Arizona; and James Connolly of Chantilly VA; and two sisters, Colleen Page (husband Steve) of Tucson AZ and Cecilia Matlock (husband Timothy) Palmer Alaska; her Sister in Law Beth Ann Eadie of Annandale and her Brother-in-Law Clark J. Eadie (wife Carla) of McDonough, GA. Her Father, Timothy W. Connolly predeceased her. She is also survived by 15 nieces and nephews.

Mary was born in Memphis, Tennessee, and grew up around many military bases in the US, Guam and Japan. She had a varied career supporting many US Navy shipbuilding programs both here and in Germany, before turning her focus on the Portuguese Water Dogs (PWDs). She whelped and found loving homes for over 80 puppies and she supported the development and tracking of the health registry for the breed.

A memorial service will be conducted Monday, 18 February 2019, at 12 noon at the Annandale United Methodist Church, 6935 Columbia Pike, Annandale, VA. The family will host a reception following the service in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the PWD Foundation at Portuguese Water Dog Foundation, Inc., PO Box 203, Parker Ford, PA 19457, or www.pwdfoundation.org

Interment at Arlington National Cemetery is to be scheduled at a later date.