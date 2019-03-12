MARY EARLE

MARY R. EARLE  
(Age 95)  

Peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Mary is survived by devoted nieces Marilynn Patterson (David) Grant, Carolyn Patterson, Nephew, Leonard Ross (Brigette) Patterson, Great Nieces, Karissa and Karen, Great Nephew, Jared, beloved bonus son, James III, Goddaughter, Susan, attentive caregivers at Home Care, Inc., Nadine, Grace and Feima and a host of loving Relatives and friends. On Friday, March 15, friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 901 3rd St. NW. Interment Lincoln Cemetery.
Religious Service Information
Mt Carmel Baptist Church
901 3rd St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 371-9513
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 12, 2019
